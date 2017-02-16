Georgia House panel approves bill all...

Georgia House panel approves bill allowing guns on campus

17 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation that began advancing Thursday in the Georgia House despite the Republican governor's forceful veto of a similar bill last year. A subcommittee of the House Public Safety Committee approved the bill sponsored by Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, sending it on to the full committee.

