Georgia House Bill 51 proposes change to Title IX investigations
Even before criminal charges are filed against a college student accused of committing a felony on campus, they can face serious disciplinary action by the school following a Title IX panel hearing. Looking to change that process, a group of Georgia state representatives are backing House Bill 51, they say to protect all parties involved, even the accused.
