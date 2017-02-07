Georgia House Bill 51 proposes change...

Georgia House Bill 51 proposes change to Title IX investigations

Even before criminal charges are filed against a college student accused of committing a felony on campus, they can face serious disciplinary action by the school following a Title IX panel hearing. Looking to change that process, a group of Georgia state representatives are backing House Bill 51, they say to protect all parties involved, even the accused.

