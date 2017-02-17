Georgia House approves state budget increasing teacher pay

Georgia teachers and other state employees would get a two percent salary increase while staff overseeing child welfare cases will see a 19 percent raise under the Georgia House's budget proposal approved Friday. The chamber's approach largely agrees with Gov. Nathan Deal's $49.3 billion spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1. Of the total, nearly $25 billion comes from state sources - including income tax - while the rest comes from the federal government.

