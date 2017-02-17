Georgia House approves $2.5 million for projects at Columbus State University

The Georgia House has approved more than $1 billion in construction projects in the state's fiscal 2018 budget, including $2.5 million for construction at Columbus State University. The spending plan approved Thursday includes $2 million for equipment for the new lab sciences addition at LeNoir Hall and $500,000 to plan and design the renovations to Schwob Memorial Library at the main campus.

