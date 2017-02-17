Georgia House approves $2.5 million for projects at Columbus State University
The Georgia House has approved more than $1 billion in construction projects in the state's fiscal 2018 budget, including $2.5 million for construction at Columbus State University. The spending plan approved Thursday includes $2 million for equipment for the new lab sciences addition at LeNoir Hall and $500,000 to plan and design the renovations to Schwob Memorial Library at the main campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Marti
|1,375
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Fri
|Fred
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|Sherman
|13
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC