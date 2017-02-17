Georgia House approves $2.5 million f...

Georgia House approves $2.5 million for projects at Columbus State University

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Georgia House has approved more than $1 billion in construction projects in the state's fiscal 2018 budget, including $2.5 million for construction at Columbus State University. The spending plan approved Thursday includes $2 million for equipment for the new lab sciences addition at LeNoir Hall and $500,000 to plan and design the renovations to Schwob Memorial Library at the main campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Fri Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Fri Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC