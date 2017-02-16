Georgia home invaders overlook mariju...

Georgia home invaders overlook marijuana stash, $40K cash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SavannahNow

Three men armed with an assault-type rife burst into a home in east Athens Monday night and despite ransacking the residence they left without finding a book bag that contained about four ounces of marijuana and $40,000 cash, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens. According to police, prior to reporting in the home invasion, 23-year-old Zachary Andrew Welch removed some video game consoles and other items and brought them to a neighboring residence in an attempt "to stage the home invasion around stolen property and not drugs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) 1 hr Mexican Monopoly ... 1,374
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Thu Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 5 Trump is Winning 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,127 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC