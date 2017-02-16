Georgia home invaders overlook marijuana stash, $40K cash
Three men armed with an assault-type rife burst into a home in east Athens Monday night and despite ransacking the residence they left without finding a book bag that contained about four ounces of marijuana and $40,000 cash, according to an Athens-Clarke County police report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald and OnlineAthens. According to police, prior to reporting in the home invasion, 23-year-old Zachary Andrew Welch removed some video game consoles and other items and brought them to a neighboring residence in an attempt "to stage the home invasion around stolen property and not drugs."
