Georgia H.B. 434 aims to reduce blight
State Lawmakers have proposed a bill that would help the city and other municipalities across the state improve blighted properties. This was the number one issue that the mayor and city council members put on their legislative agenda this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
