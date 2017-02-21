Georgia H.B. 434 aims to reduce blight

Georgia H.B. 434 aims to reduce blight

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

State Lawmakers have proposed a bill that would help the city and other municipalities across the state improve blighted properties. This was the number one issue that the mayor and city council members put on their legislative agenda this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Mon inmate from a lv5 39
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 17 Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC