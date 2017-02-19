Georgia economy looks good but there is a 'but' in there
The economic gurus from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia's Selig Center for Economic Growth and the Center for Economic Analysis at Middle Georgia State University gave attendees at the Georgia Economic Outlook luncheon a peek into the future, statewide and locally. And in the words of Benjamin Ayers, dean of the College of Business, he had "good" news to report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1,375
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 17
|Fred
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|Sherman
|13
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC