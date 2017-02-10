Georgia DOT: Storm Clean Up Nearing Completion in Southeast Georgia
From the first week of January through Thursday, Georgia DOT employees have removed more than 1,724 dump truck loads of storm debris from state routes in Baker, Brooks, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth counties. Albany Area Assistant Maintenance Engineer Jerry Smith knew the black clouds he saw rolling across state Route 133 on Jan. 22 were a bad sign.
