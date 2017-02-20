Georgia couple to celebrate 71 years of marriage
According to The Clayton Tribune , Ed Poss met Mary George Barber in the third grade, but she didn't want anything to do with him; however, by the tenth grade, she warmed up to him. "I'm not quite sure why she lightened up to me over the years, but I'm glad she did," Ed told The Clayton Tribune's Tommy Culkin.
