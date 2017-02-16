Georgia changes management of veterans training center
The Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, or VECTR, has been managed by Middle Georgia State University in partnership with Central Georgia Technical College. Now Central Georgia Technical College will take over management effective July 1, according to a release from the University of Georgia Board of Regents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|14 hr
|Sherman
|13
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Sophisticated
|1,372
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC