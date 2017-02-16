Georgia changes management of veteran...

Georgia changes management of veterans training center

11 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, or VECTR, has been managed by Middle Georgia State University in partnership with Central Georgia Technical College. Now Central Georgia Technical College will take over management effective July 1, according to a release from the University of Georgia Board of Regents.

