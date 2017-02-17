Georgia Candidates Are Not Afraid to Embrace Donald Trump
Several Georgia Republicans are vying to take succeed newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price in the state's 6th District. President Donald Trump only carried Georgia's 6th District by a point and a half last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Mexican Monopoly ...
|1,374
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Thu
|Sherman
|13
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC