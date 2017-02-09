Georgia Bill Would Require Universiti...

Georgia Bill Would Require Universities to Hand Over Rape Investigations to the Police

Georgia House Bill 51 aims to stop universities from conducting their own investigations into felonies, including sexual assault, instead requiring them to have law enforcement take charge. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Earl Ehrhart in January, passed out of a state House panel last week.

