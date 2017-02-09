Georgia Bill Would Require Universities to Hand Over Rape Investigations to the Police
Georgia House Bill 51 aims to stop universities from conducting their own investigations into felonies, including sexual assault, instead requiring them to have law enforcement take charge. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Earl Ehrhart in January, passed out of a state House panel last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|3 hr
|Spider
|258
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 7
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC