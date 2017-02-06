Georgia aims to educate during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service, issued a proclamation calling on Georgians to educate themselves and understand the threats of severe weather during this week's Severe Weather Preparedness Week . "Within the first month of 2017, much of the state was hit with tornadoes and severe storms," said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.