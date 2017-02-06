Georgia aims to educate during Severe...

Georgia aims to educate during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, in coordination with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the National Weather Service, issued a proclamation calling on Georgians to educate themselves and understand the threats of severe weather during this week's Severe Weather Preparedness Week . "Within the first month of 2017, much of the state was hit with tornadoes and severe storms," said GEMA/HS Director Homer Bryson.

