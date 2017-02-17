GA Dems Want Sally Yates for Governor...

GA Dems Want Sally Yates for GovernorWas fired after refusing to enforce Trump's travel ban.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Beast

Democrats in Georgia are openly pushing Sally Q. Yates, who briefly served as acting attorney general during the onset of the Trump administration, to run for governor in 2018, Politico reported on Friday. Yates made a name for herself recently when she refused to enforce President Trump's travel ban and was subsequently fired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Fri Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Fri Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,983,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC