GA Dems Want Sally Yates for GovernorWas fired after refusing to enforce Trump's travel ban.
Democrats in Georgia are openly pushing Sally Q. Yates, who briefly served as acting attorney general during the onset of the Trump administration, to run for governor in 2018, Politico reported on Friday. Yates made a name for herself recently when she refused to enforce President Trump's travel ban and was subsequently fired.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Fri
|Marti
|1,375
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Fri
|Fred
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|Sherman
|13
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
