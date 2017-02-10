Food security, forests at risk under Trump's USDA

Concern follows Trump's statements scoffing at climate policy and he words and actions of his pick for ag secretary U.S. food security, forest health, and the ability of farmers to respond to climate change are all at risk if President's Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture brings climate change skepticism to the agency, agricultural researchers and environmental law experts say. That concern takes root not only in Trump's own statements scoffing at climate policy, but also in the words and actions of his nominee for Agriculture secretary - former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, who in 2007 resorted to prayer as a strategy to deal with a severe drought Georgia was enduring.

