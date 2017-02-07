First Wattway solar road pilot in US ...

First Wattway solar road pilot in US pops up in rural Georgia

The first Wattway solar road pilot in America has popped up in rural west Georgia . The Ray C. Anderson Foundation , named for sustainable manufacturing pioneer Ray Anderson, is testing renewable technologies along an 18-mile stretch of road, and recently installed 538 square feet of Colas ' Wattway solar road system near the border between Georgia and Alabama.

