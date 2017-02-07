First Wattway solar road pilot in US pops up in rural Georgia
The first Wattway solar road pilot in America has popped up in rural west Georgia . The Ray C. Anderson Foundation , named for sustainable manufacturing pioneer Ray Anderson, is testing renewable technologies along an 18-mile stretch of road, and recently installed 538 square feet of Colas ' Wattway solar road system near the border between Georgia and Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inhabitat.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|17 hr
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|21 hr
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Mon
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC