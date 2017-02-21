Finalists selected for UGA's Flavor of Georgia contest
Judges in the preliminary round of the University of Georgia's Flavor of Georgia Food Product Development Contest have chosen 33 products from around Georgia to compete in the final round of the competition. Judges have selected 33 products to compete in the final round of the University of Georgia's 2017 Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest in Atlanta on March 21. The contest is the state's premier testing ground for both small, upstart food companies and time-tested products.
