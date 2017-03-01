FEMA storm assistance nears $8 million in South Georgia
It's been 30 days since South Georgia received the federal disaster declaration, and so far assistance approved for storm survivors nears $8 million. FEMA officials report that since the January storms hit South Georgia, their survivor assistance teams have visited 2,363 homes that were damaged.
