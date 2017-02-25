Far right seeks to - deconstruct' the nation, Georgia NAACP President Francys Johnson says

Francys Johnson, President of the Georgia chapter of the NAACP, speaks during the 12th annual Working in the Public Interest Law Conference in Dean Rusk Hall at the University of Georgia, Saturday, February 25, 2017. Francys Johnson, President of the Georgia chapter of the NAACP, speaks during the 12th annual Working in the Public Interest Law Conference in Dean Rusk Hall at the University of Georgia, Saturday, February 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.