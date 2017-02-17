Ex-soldier convicted of fatally shooting Georgia officer
A jury has convicted a former Georgia National Guard sergeant of fatally shooting an off-duty police officer outside a restaurant in 2014. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Michael Bowman faces a possible death sentence following the Troop County jury's verdict Thursday in the killing of Griffin police officer Kevin Jordan.
