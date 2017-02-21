EU member states back visa liberalization for Georgia
European Union member states have backed a proposal to allow Georgian citizens into Europe's passport-free area without visas for short stays. The 28 member states on Monday endorsed the visa waiver which will allow Georgians with a biometric passport to enter the 26-nation Schengen area for 90 days for business, tourist or family reasons but not to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|1 hr
|Josh
|2
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|6 hr
|lol
|6
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|silly rabbit
|49
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Feb 24
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
|people all in georgia
|Feb 22
|trump wrong presi...
|1
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1,375
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC