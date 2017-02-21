ECCA recognized by Georgia Senate, House of Representatives
The Effingham College and Career Academy was honored and recognized this month by both the State of Georgia House of Representatives and the Georgia Senate for its dedicated service to our community and to the state. On Feb. 7, House Resolution 183, sponsored by Representatives Bill Hitchens of the 161st and Jon Burns of the 159th, was read and adopted before the Georgia House of Representatives.
