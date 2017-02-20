Due Process Rights in College Rape Investigations a Part of a New Bill in Georgia
Georgia House Bill 51 aims to stop universities from conducting their own investigations into felonies, including sexual assault, instead requiring them to have law enforcement take charge. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the bill, which was sponsored by Rep. Earl Ehrhart in January, passed out of a state House panel last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|12
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC