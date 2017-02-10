Democrats in delegation to host a Georgia Resistsa town hall meeting

Democratic members of Columbus' legislative delegation will host a "Georgia Resists" town hall meeting Monday at 5 p.m. at the Mildred Terry Library, 640 Veterans Parkway, according to a release. Minority Whip Carolyn Hugley , the Dean of the House Rep. Calvin Smyre , and Rep. Debbie Buckner and State Sen. Ed Harbison will be present.

