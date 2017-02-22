Debate over religious freedom returns to Georgia legislature

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal makes his budget address before the joint appropriations committee as House and Senate budget hearings opened for the 2017 session, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the Statehouse in Atlanta. Georgia Republicans have again proposed legislation they argue will protect people acting on religious belief, undaunted by the forceful veto of a similar proposal last year by the state's Republican governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.