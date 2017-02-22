Debate over religious freedom returns...

Debate over religious freedom returns to Georgia legislature

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal makes his budget address before the joint appropriations committee as House and Senate budget hearings opened for the 2017 session, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the Statehouse in Atlanta. Georgia Republicans have again proposed legislation they argue will protect people acting on religious belief, undaunted by the forceful veto of a similar proposal last year by the state's Republican governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) 9 hr Hatewill 127
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 13 hr Faith Michigan 41
people all in georgia Wed trump wrong presi... 1
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 17 Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC