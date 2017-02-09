Controversial ADHD prescription rule ...

Controversial ADHD prescription rule scrapped from Georgia bill

A provision of a Georgia Senate bill that would have required adults and children on ADHD medications to get new prescriptions every five days has been scrapped, the office of state Sen. Renee Unterman said Thursday. The proposed changes are to be presented before the Georgia Senate's Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday afternoon.

