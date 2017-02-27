Congress takes up Georgia, Florida water wars dispute
A week after a recommendation favoring Georgia was made in a U.S. Supreme Court case over water sharing, Florida lawmakers are now pressing the issue in Congress. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Florida, has introduced a resolution seeking to stop the corps from carrying out provisions of its revised water control manual for the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, which includes Lake Lanier in the headwaters.
