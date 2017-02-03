Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now
There are 6 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
The initial version of casino gambling legislation the Georgia General Assembly will consider would exclude Columbus from the discussion. But one influential lawmaker cautions that it is early in the process and no decisions have been made.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Still seems like a valid and lucrative idea.
|
United States
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Maybe one day it will happen
|
United States
|
#4 8 hrs ago
indeed.....
|
United States
|
#5 6 hrs ago
A shame that it will not work or happen.
|
United States
|
#6 6 hrs ago
Yes...
|
United States
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Bring it I will play it!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Jan 31
|trump and session...
|10
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|SJSternlieb
|7,579
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC