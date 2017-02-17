College scoreboard: North Georgia sof...

College scoreboard: North Georgia softball wins two games in Captain D's Classic

The University of North Georgia softball program picked up a 9-1 win against Shepherd and beat Seton Hill 12-4 in five innings Saturday as part of the Captain D's Classic at Haines and Carolyn Hill Stadium in Dahlonega. Against Shepherd, Sydney Sprague had a two-run homer and a Kaylyn Anthony had a three-run shot in the sixth inning for the Nighthawks .

