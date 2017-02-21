City remains under boil-water advisory

City remains under boil-water advisory

An estimated 500,000 gallons of water was lost due to a water main break that caused pressure in parts of Carrollton's water system to drop to dangerously low levels. City officials said it was the second main break this week and left a 20-foot gash in the cast-iron pipe the water flowed through.

