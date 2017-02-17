City Council educated on texts, emails

Carrollton's mayor and City Council were told to be careful in the way they correspond through group emails and to avoid text messaging one another during meetings, lest they find themselves in a similar situation as the city of Temple. In October 2016, Temple's City Council was cited by the state attorney general's office for possible violations of the state Sunshine Law over the way it conducted some executive sessions and approved minutes of several council meetings.

