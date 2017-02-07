Citizens address coal ash concerns at Wayne Co. Commission meeting
Concerned residents filled the seats and lined the walls to learn more about Republic Services' plan to bring up to 10,000 tons of coal ash a day into the Broadhurst Landfill. One community member, Peggy Riggins, shared her letter with commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|14 hr
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Mon
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC