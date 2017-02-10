Chubby Checker to bring 'The Twist' t...

Chubby Checker to bring 'The Twist' to west Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The legendary Chubby Checker will twist his way to Bremen in May when he performs this spring at the Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen. Checker's 1960 hit cover of Hank Ballard's R&B hit "The Twist" popularized a dance style and the song remains atop Billboard's Top 100 songs of rock and roll history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Sat Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Patel 11
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 5 Trump is Winning 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,792 • Total comments across all topics: 278,804,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC