Chubby Checker to bring 'The Twist' to west Georgia
The legendary Chubby Checker will twist his way to Bremen in May when he performs this spring at the Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen. Checker's 1960 hit cover of Hank Ballard's R&B hit "The Twist" popularized a dance style and the song remains atop Billboard's Top 100 songs of rock and roll history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Sat
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC