Carrollton High earns AP honors
Carrollton High School's STEM initiative and the school's focus on increasing Advanced Placement course offerings and student participation have earned CHS state recognition as an AP STEM School in two categories, the seventh consecutive year the high school has received the honors. Carrollton High has also earned its first distinction as an AP Humanities School, an achievement category added in 2015.
