Bill clouds increase tax credits for rural hospitals
District 26 state Rep. Geoff Duncan is pushing to increase the amount of money taxpayers who donate to rural hospitals can get back. A north Forsyth legislator who succeeded in passing a law last year that gives tax credits to Georgia residents who donate to rural hospitals is now pushing to increase the amount of money taxpayers can get back.
