Bill allows confidential name changes for abuse victims
Victims of domestic violence could change their names privately under a bill coming before the Georgia House for a vote. The legislation sponsored by Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, is on the House calendar for Monday and has support from the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
