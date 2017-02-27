Bill allowing concealed guns on Georg...

Bill allowing concealed guns on Georgia campuses moves on

10 hrs ago

Members approved the bill on Monday despite opposition from the University System of Georgia and Gov. Nathan Deal's veto of a similar bill last year. The measure would allow anyone age 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun on campus with a state-issued permit.

