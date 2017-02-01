Authorities: Roanoke man drives to Georgia for sex with minor, gets arrested

A Roanoke man faces charges of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and criminal attempt to commit child molestation in Georgia after authorities say he was came there to have sex with a teenager. Pickens County Sheriff's investigators say Edwin Brian Lumpkin, 27, of Roanoke, drove to Pickens County, in north central Georgia, thinking he was meeting a 15-year-old female he had communicated with over the Internet.

