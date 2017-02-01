Authorities: Roanoke man drives to Ge...

Authorities: Roanoke man drives to Georgia for sex with minor, gets arrested

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Roanoke man faces charges of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and criminal attempt to commit child molestation in Georgia after authorities say he was came there to have sex with a teenager. Pickens County Sheriff's investigators say Edwin Brian Lumpkin, 27, of Roanoke, drove to Pickens County, in north central Georgia, thinking he was meeting a 15-year-old female he had communicated with over the Internet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Jan 31 trump and session... 10
News Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m... Jan 28 The Real General ... 5
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jan 27 SJSternlieb 7,579
News 18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i... Jan 27 Justin 2
News Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i... Jan 24 storms move north 1
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,136 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC