ASU names Matthews interim tennis coach

Albany State University has turned to longtime south Georgia tennis pro Jo Anne Matthews to run the Lady Rams tennis program. "We are excited to have Jo Anne leading the women's tennis program," ASU athletic director Sherie Gordon says in a release.

