Agents shut down former Gladys Knight's Chicken & Waffles
Tax agents have again shut down an Atlanta chicken and waffles restaurant owned by the son of R&B legend Gladys Knight. News outlets report that Georgia Department of Revenue agents on Thursday posted a letter on the door explaining that the midtown Atlanta restaurant formerly known as Gladys Knight's Chicken and Waffles has had its registration revoked due to tax issues.
