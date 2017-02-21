Agents shut down former Gladys Knight...

Agents shut down former Gladys Knight's Chicken & Waffles

Tax agents have again shut down an Atlanta chicken and waffles restaurant owned by the son of R&B legend Gladys Knight. News outlets report that Georgia Department of Revenue agents on Thursday posted a letter on the door explaining that the midtown Atlanta restaurant formerly known as Gladys Knight's Chicken and Waffles has had its registration revoked due to tax issues.

