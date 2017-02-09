a Tweaka to Georgia casino bill puts Columbus back in the game
As a Georgia Senate committee prepares to have the first public discussion of proposed casino gambling legislation, it appears Columbus is back in game as a potential site. Thursday afternoon, Senate Bill 79 will be presented to the Senate Regulated Industries Committee by one of its sponsors, State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|21 hr
|Spider
|258
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 7
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC