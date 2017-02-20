2016 election was elephant in room at...

2016 election was elephant in room at Columbus Democratic town hall meeting

An overflow crowd of more than 100 people showed up late Monday afternoon for a Democratic town hall meeting in the Mildred Terry Library community room. Democratic state representatives Calvin Smyre, Carolyn Hugley and Debbie Bucker and Sen. Ed Harbison addressed a number of General Assembly legislative issues from casino gambling to medical marijuana.

