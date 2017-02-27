2 receive prison for threats, slurs at black child's party
A Georgia judge has sentenced two people to lengthy prison terms for their role in the disruption of a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats. Atlanta news outlets report that 26-year-old Jose Ismael Torres will spend 13 years in prison; 25-year-old Kayla Rae Norton is to serve six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|7
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|7 hr
|Josh
|2
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Feb 24
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
|people all in georgia
|Feb 22
|trump wrong presi...
|1
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1,375
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC