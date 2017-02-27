2 receive prison for threats, slurs a...

2 receive prison for threats, slurs at black child's party

Read more: Powhatan Today

A Georgia judge has sentenced two people to lengthy prison terms for their role in the disruption of a black child's birthday party with Confederate flags, racial slurs and armed threats. Atlanta news outlets report that 26-year-old Jose Ismael Torres will spend 13 years in prison; 25-year-old Kayla Rae Norton is to serve six years.

