Zagster brings bike sharing to Carrollton

The city of Carrollton and Zagster Inc. are launching a bike-share program this week that will provide residents what they describe as a "convenient, affordable and healthy way to get around town." Through a network of 10 stations located across the town, a total of 50 cruiser bikes will be available in the Zagster bike-share program, providing members with access to bicycles for on-demand, local trips.

