Z Gallerie to create 115 jobs, invest $3.7 million in Douglas County
The Georgia Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday that Z Gallerie, a premier lifestyle brand in the fashion home space, will create 115 new jobs and invest $3.7 million in an east coast distribution center and customer service center in Douglas County. "Georgia remains a top choice for companies to relocate and expand their operations," said Gov. Nathan Deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
