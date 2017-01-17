What are the top 10 education issues ...

What are the top 10 education issues in Georgia for 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Now that schools are back in session after the holiday break and the new calendar year has started, it's a good time to wonder what Georgia's major educational issues might be in 2017. Thankfully, the folks at the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education already have done gobs of such deep thinking for us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 8 hr General Zod 40
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... 20 hr Gary 7
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Tue indictTomPRICE 4
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... Tue kyman 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC