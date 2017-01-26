Was DHS Snooping? Ig probing alleged breach in Georgia election network

A government watchdog agency is investigating allegations that Department of Homeland Security officials improperly attempted to breach the Georgia secretary of state's internal elections network last year. In a Jan. 17 letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, DHS Inspector General John Roth said his office was probing "a series of ten alleged scanning events of the Georgia Secretary of State's network" that may have originated from DHS-affiliated IP addresses.

