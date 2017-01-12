Vouchers for schools not the solution, Georgia Senate leader says
President-elect Donald Trump and his nominee to become federal Secretary of Education, fellow billionaire Betsy DeVos, tout a massive national school voucher program to turn around failing public schools. Tippins, chair of the Senate's Education and Youth Committee, spoke last week at an education symposium sponsored by the nonpartisan Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education.
