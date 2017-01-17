Video: Gun store owner shoots, kills armed robber
The owner of a Georgia gun shop says he had no choice but to open fire on two armed men attempting to rob his store, killing one. Police say two armed men burst in Jimmy Groover's Dixie Gun and Pawn Store and held the gun store owner at gunpoint Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
