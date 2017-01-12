Turner Co. duo commit to Florida St.
Tamorrion Terry and Ontario Wilson committed to Florida State Thursday, after Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher visited the high school in Ashburn. Terry is a 6'4 wide receiver who chose the Noles over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss, according to 247 Sports.
